SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Atlanta Braves picked Missouri State catcher Drake Baldwin in the third round of Monday’s Major League draft.

Baldwin was the fifth catcher taken off the board and becomes the highest drafted catcher in Missouri State history.

Two rounds of the draft are in the books, rounds 11 through 20 will be Tuesday.

Drake Baldwin hit .341 with 19 homers and 70 runs batted in for the Bears last season.

He’s a junior from Madison, Wisconsin and reached base safely in 57 of the Bears 60 games this season.

Baldwin made second team All-Valley baseball this past season.