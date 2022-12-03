SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears returned home Saturday night after a four game road trip from the Bahamas through Chicago.

After beating Illinois-Chicago for their first conference win Wednesday night, Dana Ford’s Bears faced Bradley Saturday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Missouri State has won the last four games played against the Braves.

And good start for the Bears, nice pass to Jonathan Mogbo for the dunk, it’s 2-0.

But Bradley would storm back nice ball movement to Reink Mast for the hoop, Braves in front 8-6.

Then Malevy Leons with the slam dunk, Braves by two.

Bradley showing off the defense, Connor Hickman with the steal and the dunk, it’s 14-8 Braves.

Missouri State got it in gear late first half, James Graham beats the shot clock with this turnaround jumper, Bears down four.

Then Damien Mayo junior with the steal, coast to coast for the layup.

Bears were down by eight at the half.

Missouri State shot 31 percent from the field and were 2 of 15 from three.

And Bradley goes onto beat the Bears 58-40.