SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will wrap up the football season Saturday on the road at Indiana State.

It’ll be the last game for 20 Bears who will graduate or move on.

One of those players is cornerback and kick returner Montrea Braswell.

The junior announced Monday that he’s forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

The six foot, 190 pounder from Florida feels he’s ready for the next level.

In three seasons at Missouri State, Braswell has scored five touchdowns.

Three of those coming on kickoff or punt returns.

Two others from pick sixes.

Braswell has 42 tackles this season, 27 solo stops.

He was part of the crew that bobby petrino brought in to help turn around the Bears program and says he’s honored to be a part of that process.

“So just being able to come here in the spring, and turn things around. And being able to build a winning culture here. It’s been really great. And I’m enjoying my memories here. They’ve been different teams. It’s always been a different team here in the three seaons I’ve been here. Just enjoy the memories that you have with your team,” said Braswell.