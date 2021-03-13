Braswell leads Bears to upset of No. 21 South Dakota

VERMILLION, Sd. — Missouri State sophomore cornerback Montrae Braswell tallied a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 36-yard touchdown on an interception as the Bears upset No. 21 South Dakota, 27-24.

The win marks MSU’s first ever at South Dakota.

It’s also the Bears’ first win over a ranked opponent since they beat Illinois State at Plaster Stadium back on Sept. 29th, 2018.

“I’m really proud of our team,” MSU head coach Bobby Petrino said. “They competed extremely hard and had to battle the entire game. We were able to pull it out, and all three phases really contributed to that.”

Missouri State (2-4, 2-1 MVFC) finished with a total of 325 total yards, 18 first downs and no turnovers.

Petrino’s squad was 8-of-17 on third down and 3-for-3 in red zone opportunities.

The Bears finish their two-game conference road trip next Saturday when they visit UNI for a 4 p.m. kickoff.