Branson slips past Parkview 65-64

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, sixth ranked Parkview in Class 5 hosting Branson.

And the Pirates Kade Goodwin with the jump hook and it’s 14-11 Branson.

Parkview staying close from the three point line, T.J. Hill with the corner three, it’s a two point game.

Then the Vikings, Elijah Whitley with the three from the top of the arc, it’s 23-22 Branson.

The Pirates would push back, Justin Gill with the nice slip screen, and the hoop, it’s 35-27 Branson.

And the Pirates beat Parkview 65-64.

