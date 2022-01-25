Branson slips past Parkview 65-64

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The new congressional map that passed out of the House last week, has made it over the first hurdle in the Senate.

During a Senate redistricting committee Tuesday afternoon, the six Republican, two Democrat map was approved by members by a 9-5 vote, with three Republicans and two Democrats voting against the legislation.

In the meeting that was supposed to be about redrawing the state's map, abortion quickly became the main focus. Some Republican senators feel that their vote could reflect on their pro-life views.

"Are you saying that if they don't vote the way you want them to, they aren't pro-life?" Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Sikeston, asked Susan Klein, executive director of Missouri Right for Life.

"I didn't say that," Klein responded. "I said I'm asking for you to give us the opportunity."

The three-hour hearing started with a heated back-and-forth from Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, who is sponsoring the legislation, and Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, who believes the map should be a seven Republican, one Democrat.