Branson holds off Lakers in Pink and White opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Branson is the fifth seed on the White side in the Pink & White Lady Classic.

And faced Camdenton in the first round.

Nice look at the hardware going to the winners.

And the Pirates Priscilla Williams with the nice cross over at the free throw line, and the basket, Branson up early.

But Camdenton answers, Megan Vest with the floater in the lane, it’s a 3 point deficit.

Branson’s Williams with the no look pass Chloe Grimm for the easy two, it’s 11-3 Pirates.

Camdenton with the inbounds pass to Shelby Kurtz with the corner three, it’s a five point game.

And Branson holds off the Lakers 59-50.

And eighth seed Thayer is ten better than Central 49-39.

Top seed Classen from Oklahoma City beats Waynesville 75-12.