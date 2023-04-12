BRANSON, Mo–Finally, basketball fans across the Ozarks gathered this evening to celebrate the Link Academy Lions.

There was a parade and pep rally at Branson Landing.

The Lions won the Geico National Tournament championship in March beating AZ Compass out of Arizona.

Link Academy also won the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in January in Springfield.

This is the second year that Link played this elite level of basketball, the Lions finished the season 27-1 and was ranked number one in the country in the SBLive-Sports Illustrated Power 25 ranking.