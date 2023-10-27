BRANSON, Mo–Glendale and Branson battled in a Class 5, District 6 playoff game Friday.

Glendale Falcons are flying into town to take on the Branson Pirates.

Both teams finished the regular season 4, their last 5 games.

And the Falcons losing 4 of their last 5.

After a Falcons punt Branson continues to move the ball down the field.

The Pirates relying heavily on their running attack.

But it was a play action pass in junior wide receiver Teigen Ashbury hauls in the pass from junior quarterback Luke McCormick and the Pirates set up shop in Falcons territory.

After a few short runs, McCormick punches it in for six, the Pirates and now on top 10 to 7 with a few minutes left in the first quarter.

With the game even at 10 to 10 how do the Pirates respond?

How about an 80 yard touchdown drive sound?

The Pirates take the lead back with seven minutes to go in the first half, it’s Branson 17, Glendale, 10.

Newberry trying to find a spark in the Falcons offense makes a poor decision and the Pirates intercept in the ball in great field position.

On the ensuing play, Quarterback Luke McCormick dropped back to pass and finds a wide open Pirates receiver streaking up the field and the score is now 24 to 10 with a few minutes left in the first half.

Desperate for some momentum, the Falcons take the kick off and take it all the way down to the Pirates territory.

And a few plays later, Newberry finds freshman receiver Trevor Heman for six.

And the Falcons steal a touchdown with a minute left to go second quarter.

And this game would go into overtime and Branson’s Dane Efird boots a 37 yard field goal.

And that was the game winner.

The Pirates beat Glendale, 41-38 in overtime.