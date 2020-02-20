Bradley beats Bears in overtime

PEORIA, Ill–The Missouri State Bears took a two game winning streak on the road Wednesday night to Peoria.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops were looking for revenge against Bradley.

Back in mid-January, the Braves won by 13.

A minute in, Gaige Prim picked up two fouls on this one play, a tech for flipping the ball at the ref.

He sat the rest of the first half.

Missouri State’s Keandre Cook with the three, Bears in front 17-15.

Then Lamont West with the steal and the fingerroll, it’s tied at 19.

Later Cook feeds, Ja’monta West with the corner three, we’re tied at 24.

Bradley went on a late first half run, Jashon Henry with the slam dunk, it was 41-32 Braves at the break.

Second half, Cook with the fancy hoop here, it’s 53-52 Bradley.

Then Prim gets the ball, passes to Josh Hall for the hoop, Missouri State back in front 54-53.

Bradley goes on another run, Darrell Brown Junior with the deep three, Braves up 62-56.

Bears fight back, Isiaih Mosley with the long two, it’s 66-65 Braves.

The game went into overtime tied at 72.

In the OT, Hall with the blocked shot, then the ears work it downcourt to Cook for the hoop, Bears up 75-74.

Bradley up by two time running out Keandre Cook with the shot for the tie, no good, and the Braves hold on and win in overtime 83-79.