Brad Ziegler headlines 12th annual “First Pitch”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amidst all the basketball and Super Bowl talk, college baseball is taking it’s first steps.

Southwest Baptist Baseball actually opened its season Saturday with two wins.

Missouri State, meanwhile, held it’s annual “First Pitch” fundraiser at Hammons Field.

Saturday marked the 12th straight year for the even full of auctioned memorabilia and giveaways to raise money for the team.

This year’s headline speaker was Bears’ alum Brad Ziegler.

Ziegler aced the 2003 College World Series team and went ON TO 739 MLB appearances before retiring last year.

“They’ve got a remarkable program here,” Ziegler said. “It started way before I got here and they’ve continued it and taken it I would say to new levels since I left. I love the oppportunity to come down and mingle with Springfield again.”

“As I’ve told the players, this is not so much about you wanting to know them,” Missouri State Head Coach Keith Guttin said. “This is about them wanting to know you.”