SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the 39th year, some of the best high school basketball teams in the country will play in Springfield at the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

The three day event will tip off Thursday, January 11th.

Thursday, tournament director Josh Scott unveiled the bracket.

Central and Glendale will represent Springfield, along with Vashon out of St. Louis.

Other teams include Edmond North out of Oklahoma, McEachern from Georgia, Rainier Beach out of Seattle and St. John Bosco from California and the top team in the nation Paul VI out of Virginia.

Central will open against Bosco and Glendale gets Paul VI.

“I like that we’re going to be competitive. We got guys that it doesn’t matter who we play whether they’re the number one team in the nation. Or the last team in the nation. They’re going to come out and compete the same way. It doesn’t matter who we play, you’re going to get our best. You’re going to get the Central Bulldogs,” said Central coach Jordan Epps.

“You get to play the number one team in the country. I know our kids are going to be excited for that. Just the opportunity that 99.9% of the kids don’t get that chance. So we’re going to go out there in front of 8,000-10,000 people. And do everything we can to get a win for Glendale,” said Glendale coach Brian McTague.

The T of C tips off at 4:30pm Thursday with Edmond North against Rainier Beach.

That will be followed by Central against St. John Bosco, that tips off at 6pm.

At 7:30pm, the Glendale Falcons will take on Paul VI.

And the late game at 9pm has Vashon against McEachern.

Semifinals are Friday, and the Championship game is Saturday at 9pm.

The always popular slam dunk contest is at 6pm Saturday night.