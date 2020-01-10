Bracket set for 36th Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 36th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions will tip off next week at JQH Arena.

This four day basketball tournament has been bringing the best players in the United States to Springfield for more than three decades now.

Thursday, tournament director Josh Scott set the bracket for the 2020 event.

Oak Hill out of Virginia will return, the Warriors won it all in 2018 and are a perfect 9-0 in the event.

The two local schools include the Kickapoo Chiefs and the Greenwood Blue Jays.

Greenwood features five star recruit, junior Aminu Mohammed.

“I think our entire team is really looking forward to it. They seemed really excited yesterday when I told them that we would know today who we were going to play. So I think they’re ready for it,” said Greenwood coach Darren Taylor.

“We’re going to enjoy it. It’s a great opportunity. They’re going to play on the same court with some high level guys. And some high level progams. We’re going to enjoy every second of it. We’re going to compete and play hard and have fun and see what happens,” said Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry.

Here’s a look at this year’s T of C bracket.

Vashon from St. Louis will open the T of C against Christ the King from New York City at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday January 16th.

Kickapoo will play Oak Hill Academy in the second game at 6:00 p.m.

The third game features Aminu Mohammed and Greenwood against Paul VI out of Fairfax, Virginia at 7:30.

And the late game on opening night features Booker T. Washington from Tulsa against Greensboro Day from North Carolina.

Semi’s on Friday, Championship at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.