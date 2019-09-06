Boswell joins Crusaders defense

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will kick off the home schedule Saturday night against Peru State at Ozark High School.

On defense wearing number 15 will be linebacker Will Boswell.

The Mt. Vernon product signed with Northwest Missouri State but changed his mind and transfered to Evangel.

He became eligible last week, Saturday will be his first game.

“I was probably not going to be able to play for at least a year. And I wanted to play right away. Everybody’s been super nice. And accepted me like I was family. Like I’ve been here the whole time,” said Boswell.

“He’s fit in well. There are a lot of these guys that he’s played All-Star games with. And some have been high school teammates. There are a lot of guys he already had a relationship with before he came,” said Evangel Coach Chuck Hepola.