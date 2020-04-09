Border War approaching return to football

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It looks as though Missouri and Kansas may soon meet again on the football field.

In a letter to donors Thursday morning, Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk said the two schools were working on a renewing the rivalry for four games.

“…the institutions are expected to resume playing in other sports as future schedules allow and a four-game football series is being contracted as of this writing,” Sterk wrote in the letter.

The schools already announced a six-game men’s basketball series last year.

That six-year annual hoops series is scheduled to start this December at the Sprint Center in Kansas City with games in Lawrence and Columbia following.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets