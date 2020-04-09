Border War approaching return to football

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It looks as though Missouri and Kansas may soon meet again on the football field.

In a letter to donors Thursday morning, Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk said the two schools were working on a renewing the rivalry for four games.

“…the institutions are expected to resume playing in other sports as future schedules allow and a four-game football series is being contracted as of this writing,” Sterk wrote in the letter.

The schools already announced a six-game men’s basketball series last year.

That six-year annual hoops series is scheduled to start this December at the Sprint Center in Kansas City with games in Lawrence and Columbia following.