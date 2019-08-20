Bonner retires from hoops, leaves MSU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State basketball coach Dana Ford is setting his roster for the upcoming season.

And Monday he announced that one of his recruits will not play.

In our Bear Nation report, Anthony Masinton-Bonner is forgoing his final year of eligibility and will retire from the game.

Bonner is a Lawrence, Kansas native who played at Colorado State.

The 6-2 guard joined the team this summer for what would have been one year as grad transfer.

But Bonner has decided to step away from the game.

Missouri State has five newcomers and three transfers going into the new season.