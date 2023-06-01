OZARK, Mo–The Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish hit the diamond Thursday night in Ozark looking for revenge.

A year ago, the Irish lost in the state championship game.

Their mission in 2023 was to get back to this point and win one more game.

Catholic taking on John Burroughs in the Class 4 state championship.

And the Bombers would unload on the Irish in the bottom of the first, Griffin Barnett with the chopper up the middle, Calvin Gelle scores its 1-0 Burroughs.

Jack Enger follows with this floater over the drawn in infield, Julian Schenck scores it’s 2-0.

Tucker Desloge grounds to second, the throw home but the ball’s dropped, Barnett scores it’s 3-0.

Brady Schenck with the squibber to first, the Irish try to turn two, but the throw to second is off, Will Chapman scores it’s 4-0.

Ahmad Muhammad caps the inning, the triple into the right field corner, that scores Enger and Desloge, Muhammad is gunned down at home, 6-0.

The damage was done, no gold at the end of the rainbow for the Irish.

John Burroughs goes onto win 9-4.