Bolivar’s Miracle March comes to a close as runners-up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bolivar boys basketball’s magical journey to the Class 5 State Championship came just short of a title in a 66-56 loss to Cardinal Ritter.

After completing the regular season with an 11-12 record, the Liberators won five straight games to reach the state final.

With the defeat, they end with a 16-13 record.

Kyle Pock dominated in his final game of the year, notching a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds.

“Everybody wants to watch a game where another team has to beat another team,” Bolivar Head Coach Robby Hoegh said. “I’m proud that we had to get the best out of Ritter. I think we got the best out of Ritter. When you have to draw the best out of the number one team in the state you’ve done your job.”

“We run the talent to every last drop,” Pock said. “They got as many games as they could possibly play. We came out ultimately not on top but we still had a great run. We love those seniors and we’re going to miss them next year.”