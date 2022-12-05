SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, Catholic hosting Bolivar.

And the young Lady Irish out to a big first quarter lead, Peyton Wiseman with a steal, and she takes it all the way in for the layup it’s 4-0 Catholic.

Then Alice Farmer, a freshman drives the lane and finishes with the left handed floater, it’s 6-0.

But Bolivar gets back in it from the perimeter, first Sidney Batten from the corner, it’s a three point deficit.

Then the dish back outside to Carley Cribbs, her three makes it a one point game.

And Bolivar runs its record to 4-0 with a 55-45 win.