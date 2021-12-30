Bolivar tames Ozark, rolls to Gold championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the Gold side, of the Blue & Gold tournament, it’s Bolivar against Ozark for the championship.

Seven years ago the Tigers beat the Liberators for the Gold title.

And Ozark’s Ethan Whatley with the three, and the nice roll, it’s a 3-nothing Tiger start.

Bolivar with the outside shot is off, but Lukas Gabani is there for the board and the bucket 7-5 Liberators.

Later Bolivar getting the ball inside to the 6-7 senior and he gets the hoop, Liberators up by four.

But Ozark keeping pace, again it’s Whatley strong to the rack, we’re tied up early.

And the Liberators beat Ozark 67-to-50 to win the Gold division championship.