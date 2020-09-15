Bolivar remains undefeated with win over Parkview

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bolivar volleyball team’s great start to 2020 continued on Monday.

The Lady Liberators beat Parkview (2-5) three sets to one, remaining unbeaten on the season.

Hallie Tucker set up Dailynn Vanderen who slaammed it down for the kill, that gave Bolivar an early edge.

Parkview countered with an Essense Moore kill from across the court.

Bolivar’s (3-0) Cora Roweton would follow with a kill of her own, attacking the back line, which led to a Bolivar rally.

Lady Liberators won the match 25-21, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21

Parkview is scheduled to play Hillcrest on Thursday, while Bolivar plays Ash Grove on Tuesday.