REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Bolivar Liberators traveled, and traveled well on Friday night.

The Liberators got off to a quick start and used it as momentum in the 54-38 win over Republic.

Bolivar (6-0) raced out to an 8-2 lead before the Tigers would tie it at 8-8.

It remained close until the second half, where Bolivar had a nearly 20 point advantage over Republic (3-3).