Bolivar back in state championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is no time like the present to end a 60-year drought.

That’s what the Bolivar Liberators are trying to accomplish this weekend. It got off to a strong start with a 61-51 win over Lutheran South on Thursday afternoon at JQH Arena.

The Liberators, who trailed a large chunk of the game, went on a 25-11 run in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to Sophomore Kyle Pock.

Pock scored 23 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead the Liberators to victory.

“He is an unbelievable player and he earns every bit of that,” Bolivar head coach Robby Hoegh said. “The guy is in the gym all the time. All he wants to do is get coached, but the guy had 23 points in the second half of the semifinals and said,’ here guys, we aren’t going to stinkin’ lose this game’.

Bolivar entered the postseason with a losing record, but have reeled off four-straight wins to reach the title game.

Bolivar will play Cardinal Ritter for the Class 5 state championship on Friday at 2pm at JQH.