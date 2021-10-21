Blues fans must be aware of COVID protocol before going to home opener

ST. LOUIS – After three straight wins to start the season on the road, the Blues are getting set for their home opener this Saturday night at Enterprise Center. There are some requirements for fans to get into the arena.

Marketing director for the St. Louis Blues Megan Little said those 12 and older must show proof that they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. She said this happens once it has been two weeks since a person’s final COVID shot. Fans can also upload a negative COVID test that has been completed within 72 hours of the game.

Little said fans can prove their status by bringing the hard copy of their vaccination card or their negative COVID test to the arena, show a photo of those documents on your phone, or go to ecfancheckin.com and upload both of those items and show it at the gate. Fans must also show a photo ID to prove that the names on the documents and the ID match.

The Enterprise Center strongly encourages everyone to get their COVID test done ahead of game time, but if a fan is unable to do so they can pre-register to get a test done at the Stifel Theatre. More information on this can be found at stlouisblues.com/safety.

Little also said because the City of St. Louis is under a mask ordinance fans must wear a mask while inside the Enterprise Center at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

They also encourage fans to not bring bags into the Enterprise Center. If a fan does have a bag it will need to go through an x-ray screening. A small clutch bag will be able to go through the regular entry process.