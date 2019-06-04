Blues even up Stanley Cup Finals at 2-2

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The St. Louis Blues are back on the road as the Stanley Cup Finals moves back to the east coast.

Monday night, the Blues evened up the best of seven series at two games apiece.

KOLR 10’s Dan Molloy was at game four and has the details.



Fans: “LET’S GO BLUES!”

Dan Molloy: There was energy outside. There was insanity inside.

Brett Hull: “LET’S GO BLUUUUUES!”

The city of St. Louis knew the Blues needed Game 4.

Fans were excited but a little uneasy. The Blues put those fears to rest in the very first minute.

Announcer: “A wrister by Vince Dunn that is sent away. Wraparound… THEY SCORE! And it is O’Reilly!”

Ryan O’Reilly: “It was just kind of getting back to that mindset of ‘Leave it all out there.’ Stop overthinking the game and just trust yourself more.

Jordan Binnington allowed two rebound goals, but Craig Berube’s trust in the rookie paid off.

Jordan Binnington: “Even when they tied it up with that shorthanded goal, we responded and we regrouped in the second intermission and had a big third period.”

Alex Pietrangelo delivered another spectacular performance for the Blues. With championship hopes in the balance, it was the captain and O’Reilly.

Announcer: “…knocked away. Rebound… SCOOOOORE!”

Ryan O’Reilly: “From start to finish, guys just kept playing. When they made a push, we responded well and just kept going one shift at a time.”

Craig Berube: “We were relentless, I thought, tonight. We didn’t stop for 60 minutes. That’s how I look at the game.”

A loss would have made another home game feel unlikely, but now St. Louis is guaranteed Game 6.

It could be the Blues’ chance to lift their first Stanley Cup.

In St. Louis, Dan Molloy, Ozarks First.

So the best of seven is now a best of five for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.

Game 6 will be back in St. Louis on Sunday.

And Game 7 will be in Boston on June 12th.