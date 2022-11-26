LAS VEGAS, Nev–The Missouri State Lady Bears finished their Las Vegas Invitational Saturday taking on Middle Tennessee State.

And the Blue Raiders led from the start, here Paige Rocca with the elbow jumper, Lady Bears down 24-17.

Rocca led Mo State with nine points.

Izzy Delarue with this three, she had eight.

Also with eight points, Sydney Wilson she hits this three pointer, but the Lady Bears were down 45-32.

Missouri State could not stop Savannah Wheeler, she scores here, two of her 27 points and Middle Tennesee State wins 79-52.