Blue Jays reject Tigers’ upset bid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greenwood Blue Jays flexed their muscles when they need it the most.

The Blue Jays beat Ozark 67-63 to advance to the gold division championship game of the Blue & Gold Tournament.

Only up one with less than twenty seconds to play, Victory Naboya followed up a missed free throw with a putback to give the Blue Jays a 66-63 lead.

Naboya scored 20 points and added in 11 rebounds off the bench for the Blue Jays, while Aminu Mohammed led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Mohammed pushed his career scoring total in the Blue & Gold tournament to 252 points, which is tied for third most in tournament history. Zack Kleine is the all-time scoring leader with 288 points.

The Tigers proved to be a resilient bunch a flurry of three pointers and a Blaine Cline layup cut the deficit to just one point late in the game.

The Blue Jays will play Republic on Thursday for the gold division championship.

Ozark will play in the third place game against Logan-Rogersville.