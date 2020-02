SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greenwood boys basketball closed out the regular season home schedule in style Tuesday, topping visiting School of the Ozarks 79-36.

The Blue Jay starters took control immediately, jumping ahead of the Patriots 41-3 to start.

Aminu Mohammed tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds in limited minutes as Greenwood’s bench carried the game most of the way.

The Blue Jays improve to 21-3 with the win and will close out the regular season at Spokane on Thursday, February 20th.