Blue & Gold scores and highlights – Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The annual Blue and Gold boys’ basketball tournament tipped off on Monday with 32 teams taking part.
Below are scores from both divisions on Monday.
Blue Division:
Ash Grove 61 – (8) Fair Grove 68
Mt. Vernon 24 – (1) Nixa 86
Marshfield 50 – (5) Skyline 44
Clever 46 – (4) Catholic 73
Mountain Grove – (7) Branson
Houston – (2) Kickapoo
Reeds Spring – (6) Hartville
West Plains – (3) Willard
Gold Division:
Central 61 – (8) Willow Springs 42
Aurora 40 – (1) Bolivar 70
Spokane 43 – (5) Greenwood 66
Camdenton 36 – (4) Strafford 60
Crane – (7) Logan-Rogersville
Lebanon – (2) Ozark
Buffalo – (6) Republic
Stockton – (3) Ava