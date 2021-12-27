Blue & Gold scores and highlights – Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The annual Blue and Gold boys’ basketball tournament tipped off on Monday with 32 teams taking part.

Below are scores from both divisions on Monday.

Blue Division:

Ash Grove 61 – (8) Fair Grove 68

Mt. Vernon 24 – (1) Nixa 86

Marshfield 50 – (5) Skyline 44

Clever 46 – (4) Catholic 73

Mountain Grove – (7) Branson

Houston – (2) Kickapoo

Reeds Spring – (6) Hartville

West Plains – (3) Willard

Gold Division:

Central 61 – (8) Willow Springs 42

Aurora 40 – (1) Bolivar 70

Spokane 43 – (5) Greenwood 66

Camdenton 36 – (4) Strafford 60

Crane – (7) Logan-Rogersville

Lebanon – (2) Ozark

Buffalo – (6) Republic

Stockton – (3) Ava

