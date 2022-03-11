SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs quest for a state championship came to an end on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to Wellington-Napoleon 66-47 at JQH Arena in the Class 2 state semifinals.

Avery Arnold and Kyla Warren both scored in double-figures with Arnold scoring a team-high 15 and Warren scoring 14.

Wellington-Napoleon (27-2) used a combination of tough defense and consistent offense, not allowing Blue Eye (26-6) to score more than 10 points in a quarter through the entire first half.

Blue Eye will play in the third place game on Saturday against St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) at 10 am.