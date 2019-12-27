Blue Eye holds off Bolivar rally in Pink and White

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the Pink side of the Pink & White Lady Classic, fifth seed Blue Eye played Bolivar.

And the Lady Bulldogs three is off the mark, but Maddie Box gets the weakside rebound and basket, it’s 16-7 Blue Eye.

Bolivar beats the full court press, the ball goes to Cora Roweton for the hoop and the harm, it’s a six point deficit.

Blue Eye going inside to Kohnnar Patton for the hoop, it’s 21-10 Lady Bulldogs.

Bolivar then goes on a big run, the first shot misses but Trinity Williamson is there for the board and basket, and we’re tied at 22.

But Blue Eye would pull away and win 64-59.

In other Pink action, eighth seeded Carthage beats Glendale 50-38.

Fort Smith Northside downs Mt. Vernon 71-40.