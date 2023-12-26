SPRINGFIELD–The high school basketball season traditionally starts just after Thanksgiving, but real fans know, it doesn’t officially begin until the Blue and Gold Tournament tips off. Which makes the most wonderful time of the year, that much better.

16 games in total took place Tuesday, at the 78th Annual event, and we’ve got highlights from six of them.

Starting off with the Gold Division. Number-1 seeded Central played like the top dog. Devin Sanford buries this triple from the wing to start off strong.

And these boys ain’t afraid to get down and dirty either. Tayshaun Wells comes up with the steal, and Tyrique Brooks finishes off the play with a nice alley-oop layup. Part of a 7-0 run to begin the contest.

Brooks ain’t the only high-flyer on this team though, teammate Bryce Walker shows off his hops with this 2-handed flush off the steal. As Central blows out Skyline 86-51.

As for the number 2 seed, Ozark, they matchup with the Blue Jays from Clever.

And the Tigers gave no quarter, Hudson Roberts comes up with the steal, and look at this beautiful ball movement to finish off the play. Brings a tear to every coach’s eye.

Tail end of the first, Ryan Engel catch and shoot. 15-point Ozark edge going into the 2nd.

3 minutes into the second, Roberts shows off his versatility with the snipe from the top of the key.

Tigers led by as many as 31 at the half and kept their foot on the gas as they runaway with the victory, 75-32.

Following that convincing win, was the 4-seed, Sparta as they squared off with Spokane.

And this contest was also a one sided affair, the Spartans used their dominant size down low to their advantage. Especially senior Jacob Lafferty, who was the catalyst for last year’s district championship team. Lafferty finished with a dozen points.

Sparta’s suffocating defense held the Owls to just 24 points for the entire contest as the Spartans handily won, 61-24.

Across the way in the Blue bracket, Brock Blansit and his number-1 seeded Nixa Eagles posted a similar result.

Nixa took on Reeds Spring in the opening round and it didn’t take long to get out of hand as Lane Meltabarger scored his 3rd straight transition bucket late in the 1st. Eagles ahead by 18.

Then right before the period ends, Randy Flint with the vision to set up Jaise Combs for the deep three. Nixa led 26-5 entering the 2nd.

And in the 2nd, the scoring spree didn’t slow down, Jackson Cantwell with the easy layup. Nixa took a 30-point cushion into halftime.

As the Eagles only gave up one point in the entire second half, soaring to a 72-19 victory.

If you can’t tell by now, the theme of the day was blowouts and the Republic Tigers kept the trend going with a full head of steam.

Pick this up final seconds of the 3rd quarter, Tigers working it around til they find a cutting Riley Tan for the basket. Republic led by 16 entering the 4th.

Under 6 to play in regulation, Tan drives, draws, and dishes to a wide open Brenley Hagewood add three more to the total.

Inside 4 minutes it’s just about over, but they don’t take knees in basketball, James Rexroat uses his football physique to muscle his way inside for 2. Final from this game Republic 71, Buffalo 51.

Then there’s Logan-Rogersville, the 4-seeded wildcats taking on Camdenton.

Lakers led by 1 after the 1st quarter, but the next three periods belonged to the Wildcats with Stewart McDonald finishing off the outlet pass for the easy duece.

John Schaefer’s squad filled up the bucket in transition non-stop by effectively breaking the press. Outscoring Camdenton 58-31 the rest of the way. Cruising to a 71-45 victory.