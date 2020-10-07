Bison’s QB Lance leaving NDSU to enter NFL draft

FARGO, ND–The Missouri State Bears won’t have to face North Dakota State’s Trey Lance this spring.

Tuesday, the quarterback for the number one ranked Bison announced he’s leaving school and entering the NFL draft.

Lance is redshirt sophomore who is 17-0 as a starting quarterback.

His only game as a sophomore was Saturday night against Central Arkansas.

Lance threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the Bison’s 39-28 win over the Bears.

Lance has thrown only one interception in his college career.