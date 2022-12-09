ST LOUIS, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals introduced their new catcher Friday at Busch Stadium.

Former Cub Willson Contreras signed his five year $87 and a half million dollar contract.

Then president of baseball operations John Mozeliak presented Willson with his birds on the bat Cardinals jersey.

It’s a new look, but the same number 40 for Contreras who jumped at the chance to take over for Yadier Molina.

Contreras will turn 31 years old in May and is coming off his best season.

The three time All-Star hit .243 with 22 homers and 55 RBI.

“I know I came here to succeed Yadier Molina. The greatest catcher of the last two decades. For me its an honor to be wearing this uniform and be behind the plate,” said Contreras.