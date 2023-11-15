ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears have opened this new basketball season as road warriors.

After beating Little Rock in Arkansas nine days ago, the Lady Bears were in St Louis Wednesday night.

Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears facing the Billikens in the Gateway City.

The Lady Bears were looking for their third straight win against St Louis.

But they haven’t won in St Louis in 13 years.

And good start for the Lady Bears, Kennedy Taylor caps a 16-2 Mo State run with this hoop and it’s 18-11 end of the first quarter.

then at the end of the second, it’s Paige rocca knocking down this three pointer, it’s 30-28 lady bears at halftime.

Third quarter, more Rocca, another three, she had a career high 21 points.

Later Jade Masogayo with the dribble drive and the hoop, it’s 51-44 Lady Bears.

But St Louis would storm back in the fourth quarter, Julia Martinez drives to the rack, gets the hoop and the foul, it’s tied at 55 with the free throw.

Then Peyton Kennedy cuts into the paint, and gets the layup, she led all scorers with 24 points and the Billikens rally in the fourth quarter to win 79-67.