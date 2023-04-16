When it comes to delivering “bad news” in sports, generally, it’s a local team losing or a coach getting fired. But Sunday it comes in a more melancholy form – saying goodbye to a Missouri State legend.

Bill Thomas, the man who molded the landscape of Bears basketball for nearly three decades as a player, assistant, and head coach passed away Saturday. As a 3-year starter, Thomas helped the maroon and white win back-to-back NAIA National Championships in 1952 and '53. He returned to Springfield as an assistant coach in 1956, and three years later, MSU finished runner up in the NCAA Division 2 National Championship. Thomas took over the helm in 1964 and coached MO-State for 16 years. He compiled a record of 265 wins to 158 losses, his teams won or tied for the conference championship in five consecutive years from 1966-70. The Bears finished second in the D2 national tournament three different times. Bill Thomas was 91 years old.