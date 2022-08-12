SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Before the pandemic, the Steak & Steak dinner was always an event to look forward to as it always brings in some of the top figures in sports to Springfield.

After a two-year hiatus it will return next month.

“We have very generous donors, we have a lot of fun, we bring in sports figures,” Didem Koroglu the director of Development for the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield. “Over the years we have had anywhere from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce and many many other celebrity sports figures that have come to help us spread the news about our mission and raise some funds that are critical to our mission.”

This year, Kansas Men’s Basketball coach Bill Self will be the guest speaker.

Self is coming off a season that saw his Jayhawks win the national championship.

“We’re very excited that he has agreed to come over here,” Koroglu said. “We are going to have a fun event and get to know more about basketball. This is a great year to bring him because of all the success that has happened. so we are excited.”

The dinner benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield and is presented by Mercy.

Included in the dinner is a live and silent auction, dinner and a chance to hear from Self.

“This event does so much to support our community’s young people and Mercy is pleased to help make it happen,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “A healthy community has safe places where our kids can thrive and grow – and that’s exactly what they find at the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

The event will be September 20th and will be held at the E*Plex.