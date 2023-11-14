SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The high school basketball season is right around the corner.

And Tuesday the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and Big Shots golf announced the renaming of a marathon weekend of both boys and girls basketball.

The Bill Rowe Queen City Showcase will be an around the clock set of games starting on Friday December 15th at 4:00 P.M. and going non-stop until Sunday afternoon the 17th.

The games will be played at Greenwood’s new gym and feature 44 teams from throughout Missouri and the surrounding states.

Proceeds from the Showcase will go to this year’s charity of choice; Care To Learn.