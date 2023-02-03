SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s a big weekend for Missouri State basketball.

Saturday, Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears will be looking for their fifth straight victory against Illinois-Chicago.

That game’s at 1 p.m. at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Meanwhile, the Missouri State men will be on the road Sunday afternoon in Carbondale to face Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are one of four teams tied for first in the conference.

Dana Ford’s Bears are just one game behind.

Just two weeks ago, the Salukis beat the Bears by four points at GSB Arena.

An upset can put the Bears closer to the top of the conference standings.

“The guys have a lot of pride. Whether that’s pride in the uniform or pride in themselves. Or whatever they choose to have pride in. And they accept the challenge. I think that they just accept the challenge. And that’s a big challenge that we have coming up on Sunday. That’s going to be a hostile environment,” said Ford.