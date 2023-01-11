SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears were hoping to wrap up their three game homestand with a victory Wednesday night against Southern Illinois.

Both the Lady Bears and Salukis came into the game with 3-1 Valley records.

Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears have won six of their last seven.

But trailed by eight at halftime.

Missouri State stormed out of the lockerroom, Izzy Delarue with the jumper from the free throw line, it’s a one point deficit.

Then Delarue knocks down this three pointer, and the Lady Bears were in front 40-38.

Southern Illinois answers, Laniah Randle drives the baseline and gets the hoop, we’re tied up again.

But Missouri State would not quit, the dish to Jade Masogayo on the block for a pair, Lady Bears by four.

Then the dish to Sydney Wilson who hits the jumper, two of her ten points, it’s 46-42 Missouri State.

Aniya Thomas with a big night, top of the key, she dribbles and beats the shot clock, two of her 25 points on the night.

And Missouri State has a 28-to-8 third quarter and beats Southern Illinois 78-57.