Big third inning takes Kickapoo to victory

OZARK, Mo. — 12 runs is usually enough to win a high school baseball game.

The Kickapoo Chiefs got that in just one inning.

The Chiefs beat Ozark 14-4 on Tuesday at Ozark High School.

Cole Murrell started the inning with a three run home run to give the Chiefs (6-3) a 4-1 lead over the Tigers.

Noah Wilkinson followed that with a 2 RBI hit to left field that scored Luke Quackenbush and Carter Vienhage.

Before the Tigers were able to record a third out, the Chiefs had opened the lead to 13-1.

That doesn’t mean the Tigers were going to give up, as Caleb Casto hit a home run to cut the deficit.

The Chiefs will travel to Lebanon on Friday, while the Tigers will play Staley and Rock Bridge on Saturday.

