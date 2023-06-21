FRISCO, Tex–The Springfield Cardinals were looking for their second straight win in Frisco, Texas Wednesday night.

The baby birds against the RoughRiders.

Scoreless in the third when Chandler Redmond lines this to right center, coming out of the sun, and dropped, Nick Dunn scores and it’s 1-0 Springfield.

Noah Mendlinger follows by golfing this into right center, Pedro Pages scores, Redmond heading home play at the plate, safe 3-0.

It was 4-0, still in the third, Dunn shoots this into the left field corner, that scores Irvin Lopez and Jose Alvarez score, but Justin Toerner is thrown out at home, still 6-0.

And Springfield wins its second straight 6-2.