Big Ten, Pac 12 cancel fall football, hope for Spring season

CHICAGO-The Big Ten conference officially canceled the fall football season Tuesday and was the first Power Five conference to do so.

A little more than an hour later, the Pac 12 followed.

That leaves the Big 12, the SEC and the ACC as power conferences still playing fall football.

But the Big 12 is meeting as we speak to discuss Tuesday’s developments.

The Pac 12 went a step further saying it won’t start up sports until after January first, which steps into basketball season.

Reportedly one big reason that the Big Ten pushed back football is because of side effects of athletes who have already tested positive for Covid-19.

Inflammation of the heart muscle has been found in some Big Ten athletes who have been infected with covid.

“The overarching issue that we have to keep at the top of our mind was the fact, and I’ve said it from the first day that I started at the Big Ten, is the health, the safety, the wellness in both physical and mental for our student athletes was going to be at the top of my list,” said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Wheeler.

“We’re disappointed. We really are. We felt that we put into place some outstanding protocols here that our student athletes share. We felt it was possible, but we felt this was the time that we had to pull the plug,” said Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith.

So who’s still playing football this fall?

As we speak, the ACC.

The SEC, that’s Mizzou and Arkansas.

The Big 12, Missouri State still set to play Oklahoma.

Smaller FBS conferences are still playing in the fall.

The AAC, Conference USA and the Sun Belt.

But all of this is very much fluid.

Last week, the Big Ten released a comprehensive schedule that was designed for play during a pandemic.

That’s in the trash can now.