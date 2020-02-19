Ryan Newman released from hospital days after Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH — NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital just two days after being involved in a horrific crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Newman’s race team Roush Fenway Racing released a photo on Twitter saying he had been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center. The photo showed the 42-year-old driver walking out with his two daughters.

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall.

His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken directly to Halifax Medical Center.

Newman’s injuries are not life-threatening, Roush Fenway Racing officials said.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time,” the team said.

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.