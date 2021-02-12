Countdown to Daytona: NASCAR driver Ross Chastain ready to race after riding with the Thunderbirds

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8 WGHP) — The Daytona 500 is Sunday, and this week, FOX8 WGHP and FOX 46 Charlotte are bringing you continuous coverage leading up to the historic race.

In today’s Countdown to Daytona — streaming at 1 p.m. ET live from the track — FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and FOX 46’s Josh Simms will take a look back at the Duel Qualifying races which were won by Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon. Bubba Wallace in the new No. 23 car had a chance to win which was a strong debut for 23XI racing.

Ross Chastain, the driver of the No. 42 car, will be the live guest at today’s show. He’ll talk about his qualifying race, look ahead to the Daytona 500 and tell us about his ride with the famous Thunderbirds high above Daytona.