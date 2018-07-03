Big Ninth Leads Springfield To Victory Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MIDLAND, Tex--The Springfield Cardinals continued their Texas road trip Monday night in Midland.

And continued to look for their first win on this Lone Star trip.

Springfield was also looking to snap a six game losing streak.

Bottom of the first, Midland's Tyler Ramirez cranks one out to right center, but Lane Thomas is there to make the sliding catch.

We remain scoreless.

Cards had the defense going but they struggled with the offense, the Hounds Brian Howard strikes out Ramon Urias, one of his nine strikeouts on the night.

Still scoreless in the top of the fourth.

Tommy Edman chops this to right, but Eli White dives for it and tosses to first to make the out.

Springfield trailed 3-nothing in the top of the ninth, but scored six runs in that ninth and snapped the losing streak 6-3.



