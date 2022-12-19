SPRINGFIELD, Mo–With only a week to go before Santa loads up his sleigh coach Dana Ford and the Missouri State basketball team only had one request this holiday.

To open their two game home stand with a victory against Central Michigan and snap their four game losing streak.

Just over 6 minutes into action, Donovan Clay burst onto the scene with the layup and the foul, 7 of his 9 points came in the opening half.

Around the 7:00 minute mark, Bears only up 2, Damien Mayo Jr., hits the spin move and finishes with a silky smooth finger roll that would make George Gervin tip his cap.

Bears closed the half on a 20-10 run sparked by Dalen Ridgnal scoring a career high 16 points before the break.

Missouri State lead 40-30.

And with the lead in hand, coach Ford’s team kept the pedal down going up by as many as 32 thanks to shooting 50 percent from the floor for the contest to earn the much needed “W” 79-58.

“Us coming off a four game losing streak, it was hard. It was just a lot of adversity, a lot just talking and us just trusting each other and making sure that we don’t break. Coach always emphasizes when a play happens on the floor don’t let it break us. And right now we’re tyring to stay together so we won’t break as the season comes,” said Bears guard Damien Mayo Jr.