Big 12 announces shift in schedule

DALLAS, Tx. — Going into Monday four of the power-five conferences had announced a shift in plans for the upcoming football season. but the one conference that Missouri State was waiting on, was the quietest.

In our Bear Nation Report, the Big 12 has made up it’s mind.

So far it’s good news for Missouri State in terms of keeping its opener against Oklahoma.

As expected the Big 12 is moving to a nine conference and one non-conferece regular season format.

Also as of note, the non-conference game must be a home opponent for the Big 12 school.

The conference didn’t release a schedule on Monday, but it’s trending in the right direction for the Bears to get that game.

So here it is boiled down from the Big 12 as it relates to Missouri State.