Beverly named new WBB head coach at Evangel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After about a month and a half search, Evangel has its new women’s basketball head coach.

The school announced on Monday that Preston Beverly will take over the program.

“It’s an honor to be called to service at Evangel University,” Beverly said via a press release. “Springfield is an amazing city, and the state of Missouri has an amazingly rich basketball history. I look forward to expanding on Evangel’s championship culture.”

Beverly is well-traveled and has prior experience in everything from travel ball to coaching at the NCAA Division-I level, which he did back in 2019-20 with the Hofstra Women’s Basketball team.

Beverly, who is a former division one basketball player himself, takes over a team that went 13-10 last season.

The Evangel women’s team has had a winning season each of the past three seasons.

“Preston is an outstanding example of a coach who possesses the character traits and skills we are known for at Evangel University,” said EU director of athletics Dennis McDonald via a press release. “His first priority is the spiritual and academic growth of our student-athletes, but at the same time he is a true competitor who will work tirelessly to lead the women’s basketball team to championship level performance.”

Former head coach Megan Leuzinger resigned back in early June to take an assistant coaching position at Wright State.

Evangel is scheduled to host Oklahoma Wesleyan to open the 2021 season at the end of October.