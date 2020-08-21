Bertsch carries four stroke lead into final day at Buffalo Ridge

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Shane Bertsch opened the tournament Wednesday with a bogey-less seven under to share the lead.

Thursday, he picked up where he left off with this birdie on the par-5 1st.

But he wasn’t alone scoring low.

Vijay Singh managed a nice bunker save on the 8th.

He would tap in birdie to stay in the top-five at nine under heading into Friday.

Bernhard Langer, even more impressive with a seven under day capped by this birdie on 18 to reach double digits at minus 10.

“Yeah my caddie just said when I holed out on 18, he said that’s the best you’ve played since Tucson,” Langer said. “Kept the ball in play. Hit a lot of fairways, lot of greens. Gave myself opportunities and putted decent. Seven under is very nice anytime.”

Bertsch also got a big threat from birthday boy Duffy Waldorf.

The newly minted 58-year old finished off this short eagle on the 8th as part of a six under front nine to tie the lead.

But a two over back nine made his hopes of following a birthday celebration tonight with a trophy celebration tomorrow a little tougher.

“Yeah, the birthday celebration in the room with takeout I guess,” Waldorf joked. “Another exciting night in Branson, Missouri.” I’m just thinking about the good things I did today and hopefully I can do that for 18 holes. I’ve kind of had good stretches through both rounds. I just need to put 18 holes together tomorrow and then I think I have a chance.”

Meanwhile, Bertsch kept expanding his lead.

The Colorado native knocks down a birdie on the 8th and ends the day as your leader with eyes on his first career win since he played on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“It feels great, I mean it feels great,” Bertsch said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a four stroke lead heading into the final day. I feel like if I keep doing what I’m doing, I should have plenty of looks and I’m making some putts. It was a really good round. I mean, it’s fun when you get rolling like that. I just, I got settled in. I’m playing with some confidence right now. No, I can’t say I saw myself with a four shot lead but, you know, I’m glad to have it.”