Benes brothers headline Missouri Sports HOF baseball induction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Baseball was the center of attention Thursday as the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame held its annual baseball luncheon.

The hall inducted a baseball coach, program and two brothers.

Long-time Billings and Republic baseball coach Howard Quigley was inducted.

He won 458 games in 30 years.

The Mansfield program was also inducted.

The Lions advanced to nine final fours and won three state championships.

The headliners were the Benes brothers, Andy and Alan.

Both played for the St. Louis Cardinals among other teams.

Andy played 14 seasons with four teams, Alan played for three teams over eight seasons.

“I think it’s just the coolest thing. We have obviously gone through life together. And four years in St. Louis together. And I don’t think either one of us appreciated it as much when we were playing. But I think we appreciate it a lot more today,” said Andy Benes.

“It’s one thing to realize a personal dream and make it to the big leagues. That’s something that’s amazing and special in itself. But to be able to do it with your brother. It’s just hard to express,” said Alan Benes.